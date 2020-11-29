Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Social – Le immagini del riscaldamento da San Siro
Il Milan sui suoi profili social ha postato le immagini del riscaldamento da San Siro.
di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 29: A tribute is seen on the LED board in memory of former footballer, Diego Maradona, who recently passed away prior to the Serie A match between AC Milan and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 29, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)