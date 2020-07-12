Social Milan

Social – Le foto del Milan in partenza per la trasferta di Napoli

Social – Le foto del Milan in partenza per la trasferta di Napoli

Il Milan sui suoi profili social ha caricato delle nuove foto, con la squadra in partenza per Napoli, dove questa sera affronterà gli uomini di Gattuso

ULTIME NOTIZIE SOCIAL
di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 23: Hirving Lozano (C) of SSC Napoli competes for the ball with Giacomo Bonaventura (L) and Alessio Romagnoli (R) of AC Milan during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

ULTIME NOTIZIE SOCIAL

MILANO – Il Milan sui suoi profili social ha caricato delle nuove foto, con la squadra in partenza per Napoli, dove questa sera affronterà gli uomini di Gattuso.


CLICCA QUI>Intanto, ecco tutte le principali notizie dal mondo Milan in aggiornamento live

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy