Notizie Milan – Rade Krunic dal primo minuto anche contro la Roma?

MILANO – Dopo essere stato schierato a sorpresa da Pioli, nel match contro il Celtic, Stefano Pioli potrebbe confermare, per il match contro la Roma, Rade Krunic, sempre nel ruolo di Hakan Calhanoglu. Potrebbe arrivare quindi la conferma per il bosniaco, in un ruolo che non è nemmeno il suo naturale. L’ottima prova in Europa però gli ha fatto calare le gerarchie di mister Pioli. Che sta pensando proprio all’ex Empoli, in vista della gara di lunedì contro la Roma, a San Siro.