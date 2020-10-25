Notizie Milan – Rade Krunic dal primo minuto anche contro la Roma?

Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Rade Krunic of AC Milan(L) celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between Celtic and AC Milan at Celtic Park on October 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
MILANO – Dopo essere stato schierato a sorpresa da Pioli, nel match contro il Celtic, Stefano Pioli potrebbe confermare, per il match contro la Roma, Rade Krunic, sempre nel ruolo di Hakan Calhanoglu. Potrebbe arrivare quindi la conferma per il bosniaco, in un ruolo che non è nemmeno il suo naturale. L’ottima prova in Europa però gli ha fatto calare le gerarchie di mister Pioli. Che sta pensando proprio all’ex Empoli, in vista della gara di lunedì contro la Roma, a San Siro.