Mkhitaryan: “Champions? Ora ci interessa solo il derby di domenica”

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 06: Carlos Augusto of FC Internazionale, in action, is challenged by Yunus Musah of AC Milan during the Italian Super Cup Final match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Al-Awwal Park Stadium on January 06, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)