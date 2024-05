Milan-Roma: le formazioni ufficiali dell’amichevole a Perth

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MAY 29: Davide Calabria of AC Milan, Daniele Bonera Head coach of AC Milan, Daniele De Rossi Head coach AS Roma and Chris Smalling pose with the jersey of former player Agostino Di Bartolomei after the press conference to present the friendly match between AS Roma and AC Milan at Crown Towers on May 29, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images)