Milan, missione in Inghilterra: assalto ad Aurier

MILANO – Il Milan sembra aver scelto il suo nuovo difensore. Per il ruolo di terzino destro del Milan è Serge Aurier il primo obiettivo, che pare essere in uscita dal Tottenham. Dalla parte dei rossoneri il costo del suo cartellino, non elevato, il quale si aggira intorno ai 15-16 milioni di euro. Maldini proverà insomma a piazzare un colpo in stile Theo Hernandez della passata stagione.

