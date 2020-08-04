Milan, missione in Inghilterra: assalto ad Aurier

Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Le ultime sulla situazione relativa al terzino destro in uscita dal Tottenham.
di Redazione Il Milanista
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on July 15, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
MILANO – Il Milan sembra aver scelto il suo nuovo difensore. Per il ruolo di terzino destro del Milan è Serge Aurier il primo obiettivo, che pare essere in uscita dal Tottenham. Dalla parte dei rossoneri il costo del suo cartellino, non elevato, il quale si aggira intorno ai 15-16 milioni di euro. Maldini proverà insomma a piazzare un colpo in stile Theo Hernandez della passata stagione.