FOTOGALLERY | Le immagini più belle di Venezia-Milan
VENICE, ITALY - APRIL 27: Players of Milan observe one minute's silence in memory of Francesco Pope during the Serie A match between Venezia and Milan at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on April 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images)
Oggi sta andando in scena il match di Serie A tra il Venezia e il Milan. Vediamo gli scatti più belli della partita
VENICE, ITALY - APRIL 27: Players of Milan observe one minute's silence in memory of Francesco Pope during the Serie A match between Venezia and Milan at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on April 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images)