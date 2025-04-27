ilmilanista news-milan

news milan

FOTOGALLERY | Le immagini più belle di Venezia-Milan

milan squadra
Oggi sta andando in scena il match di Serie A tra il Venezia e il Milan. Vediamo gli scatti più belli della partita
Lorenzo Focolari Redattore 

milan squadra
VENICE, ITALY - APRIL 27: Players of Milan observe one minute's silence in memory of Francesco Pope during the Serie A match between Venezia and Milan at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on April 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images)
conceicao e di francesco
Sergio Conceicao Eusebio Di Francesco
alex jimenez
Alex Jimenez
pulisic
Christian Pulisic
maignan
Mike Maignan
theo hernandez
Theo Hernandez
abraham
Tammy Abraham
conceicao
Sergio Conceicao
ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
FOTOGALLERY | Le immagini più belle di Venezia-Milan- immagine 11
StadioPenzo
reijnders
Tijjani Reijnders
thiaw
Malick Thiaw 
Leggi i
commenti
News milan: tutte
le notizie

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA