De Paola: “Si deve intervenire drasticamente. C’è bisogno di Ibra per…”

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 04: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan greets the fans during the tribute ceremony after the Serie A match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on June 04, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Ibrahimovic's time at AC Milan is coming to an end following their last match of the season against Hellas Verona. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images)