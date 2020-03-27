News Milan

Social – Il Milan ricorda i 4 goal di Altafini nel derby

Social – Il Milan ricorda i 4 goal di Altafini nel derby

Il Milan, attraverso i suoi profili social, ha voluto celebrare un particolare anniversario: quello dei 4 goal di Altafini in un derby, che finì 5-0

ULTIME NOTIZIE SOCIAL
di Redazione Il Milanista
22nd May 1963: Benfica goalkeeper Costa Pereira makes a saves from Brazilian born AC Milan centre forward Jose Juan Altafini (known in Brazil as Mazzola) during the 1963 European Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. AC Milan beat Benfica by 2-1 to win the European Cup. (Photo by George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

ULTIME NOTIZIE SOCIAL

MILANO – Il Milan, attraverso i suoi profili social, ha voluto celebrare un particolare anniversario: quello dei 4 goal di Altafini in un derby, che finì 5-0.


CLICCA QUI>Intanto, ecco tutte le principali notizie dal mondo Milan in aggiornamento live

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy