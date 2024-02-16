Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Ultime notizie
News Milan
Rassegna
Calciomercato
Calciomercato Milan
Pagelle
Serie A News
Primo Piano
Stagione
Serie A
Europa League
Coppa Italia
Video
Social
Redazione
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
SOS Fanta
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
Milan-Rennes, Pradelli: “RLC magistrale, Leao deve trascinare. Tregua con Pioli, ma…”
news milan
Milan-Rennes, Pradelli: “RLC magistrale, Leao deve trascinare. Tregua con Pioli, ma…”
02:27
Redazione Il Milanista
16 febbraio
Commenta
Il commento di Christian Pradelli, giornalista di Mi-Tomorrow, al netto successo casalingo del Milan contro il Rennes in Europa League