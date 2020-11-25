Stagione Serie A

Notizie Serie A – Coronavirus: guarito il presidente dell’Hellas Verona

Arriva una buona notizia per l’Hellas Verona, il presidente Setti si è finalmente messo alle spalle il Covid-19. Ecco il comunicato

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 08: Mattia Zaccagni of Hellas Verona celebrates his goal with his team-mates during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 8, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
MILANO – Tratto dal sito dell’Hellas Verona.

Dopo gli ultimi test diagnostici effettuati nelle scorse ore, Hellas Verona FC comunica che il Presidente Maurizio Setti si è negativizzato al Coronavirus-Covid-19.

Una buona notizia quindi, la positività di Setti era uno degli ultimi contagi, che hanno colpito la Serie A.

