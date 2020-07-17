Milan, le presenze stagionali: 1298 minuti giocata da Calabria

Milan, i minuti giocati
MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.
|1
|
Portiere
|2
|138
|84
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|86
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|31
|2942
|2
|
Difensore
|20
|1298
|12
|
Difensore
|22
|1828
|13
|
Difensore
|33
|3180
|19
|
Difensore
|29
|2677
|22
|
Difensore
|18
|1562
|24
|
Difensore
|10
|854
|37
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|5
|422
|46
|
Difensore
|5
|382
|91
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|93
|
Difensore
|2
|44
|4
|
Centrocampista
|27
|2312
|5
|
Centrocampista
|24
|1273
|10
|
Centrocampista
|30
|2537
|20
|
Centrocampista
|10
|638
|33
|
Centrocampista
|13
|520
|39
|
Centrocampista
|23
|1176
|56
|
Centrocampista
|8
|383
|79
|
Centrocampista
|30
|2625
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|89
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|92
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|94
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|97
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|19
|1153
|17
|
Attaccante
|27
|1371
|18
|
Attaccante
|22
|1207
|21
|
Attaccante
|13
|1017
|29
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|30
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|87
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|98
|
Attaccante
|1
|3
- Login o Registrazione