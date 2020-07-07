Milan, le presenze stagionali: 1001 minuti giocati da Ante Rebic

Milan, i minuti giocati
MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.
|1
|
Portiere
|2
|138
|84
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|86
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|28
|2648
|2
|
Difensore
|18
|1236
|12
|
Difensore
|19
|1596
|13
|
Difensore
|30
|2886
|19
|
Difensore
|26
|2396
|22
|
Difensore
|18
|1562
|24
|
Difensore
|7
|560
|37
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|5
|422
|46
|
Difensore
|5
|382
|91
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|93
|
Difensore
|1
|31
|4
|
Centrocampista
|24
|2080
|5
|
Centrocampista
|21
|1111
|10
|
Centrocampista
|27
|2336
|20
|
Centrocampista
|9
|576
|33
|
Centrocampista
|10
|487
|39
|
Centrocampista
|21
|1082
|56
|
Centrocampista
|6
|279
|79
|
Centrocampista
|27
|2331
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|89
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|92
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|94
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|97
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|19
|1153
|17
|
Attaccante
|24
|1233
|18
|
Attaccante
|19
|1001
|21
|
Attaccante
|10
|786
|29
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|30
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|87
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|98
|
Attaccante
|1
|3
