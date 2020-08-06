Europa League, gli ottavi di finale: il programma di oggi

Europa League, gli ottavi di finale
MILANO – I match in programma negli ottavi di finale di Europa League.
|RISULTATO SQUADRA
|PARTITA
|DATA
|ORA
|FC Copenhagen
|3
|0
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|Risultato finale
|5-8-2020
|18:55
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|0
|VfL Wolfsburg
|Risultato finale
|5-8-2020
|19:55
|Manchester United
|2
|1
|LASK
|Risultato finale
|5-8-2020
|20:00
|Inter Milan
|2
|0
|Getafe
|Risultato finale
|5-8-2020
|21:00
|Bayer Leverkusen
|–
|–
|Rangers
|Da giocare
|6-8-2020
|18:55
|Sevilla
|–
|–
|Roma
|Da giocare
|6-8-2020
|18:55
|FC Basel
|–
|–
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Da giocare
|6-8-2020
|21:00
|Wolverhampton
|–
|–
|Olympiacos
|Da giocare
|6-8-2020
|21:00
CLICCA QUI>Intanto, ecco tutte le principali notizie dal mondo Milan in aggiornamento live
Caricamento sondaggio...
- Login o Registrazione