Niente Ajer. Per il Celtic è incedibile

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 02: Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Hamilton Academical at Celtic Park Stadium on August 02, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
MILANO – Il Milan è alla ricerca di un difensore da regalare a Pioli, sperando di qualificarsi in Europa League e ricevere dall’Uefa un tesoretto importante da poter reinvestire. Sfumato Fofana, passato dal Saint-Etienne al Leicester, il Milan aveva puntato Kristofer Ajer del Celtic. Il norvegese, secondo quanto riportato da “TuttoSport”, sarebbe stato dichiarato incedibile. Gli uomini mercato rossoneri con molta probabilità punteranno uno tra Tomiyasu e Nastasic.