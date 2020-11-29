News Milan

LIVE | Milan 1-0 Fiorentina (17′ Romagnoli)

Segui, con il live testuale de ilMilanista.it, la diretta di Milan-Fiorentina, sfida valida per la nona giornata di Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 29: A tribute is seen on the LED board in memory of former footballer, Diego Maradona, who recently passed away prior to the Serie A match between AC Milan and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 29, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0
Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy