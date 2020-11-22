News Milan

ESPN – Dalot tornerà a Manchester. Niente riscatto per il Milan

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 29: Diogo Dalot of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and AC Sparta Praha at San Siro Stadium on October 29, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
MILANO –  Diogo Dalot è una bellissima sorpresa del Milan. Il portoghese  però nel prossimo futuro però non rimarrà in rossonero. A riportarlo è ESPN che sottolinea come il club Manchester sia intenzionato a riprendere il giocatore per valutarne i miglioramenti. Non ci sarà dunque la possibilità per il Milan di riscattare il giocatore.

