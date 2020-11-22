ESPN – Dalot tornerà a Manchester. Niente riscatto per il Milan

MILANO – Diogo Dalot è una bellissima sorpresa del Milan. Il portoghese però nel prossimo futuro però non rimarrà in rossonero. A riportarlo è ESPN che sottolinea come il club Manchester sia intenzionato a riprendere il giocatore per valutarne i miglioramenti. Non ci sarà dunque la possibilità per il Milan di riscattare il giocatore.