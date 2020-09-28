News Milan

Crotone 0-2 Milan, gli highlights del match dello “Scida” [VIDEO]

Crotone 0-2 Milan, gli highlights del match dello “Scida” [VIDEO]

Gli highlights del match tra Crotone e Milan, terminato 0 a 2 per i rossoneri.

di Redazione Il Milanista
CROTONE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: Brahim Diaz of Milan scores his team's second goal during the Serie A match between FC Crotone and AC Milan at Stadio Comunale Ezio Scida on September 27, 2020 in Crotone, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Crotone 0-2 Milan, gli highlights

MILANO – Gli highlights del match tra Crotone e Milan, valido per la seconda giornata di campionato e terminato 0 a 2 per i rossoneri: https://www.acmilan.com/it/news/videos/highlights/2020-09-27/crotone-milan-serie-a-tim-2020-21-gli-highlights

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy