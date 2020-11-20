A Bola – Anche il Milan su Nuno Mendes

Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Secondo il giornale portoghese A Bola anche il Milan sta seguendo il talento portoghese
di Redazione Il Milanista
LISBON, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 24: Shay Logan of Aberdeen FC (R) tries to escape Nuno Mendes of Sporting CP (L) during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between Sporting CP and Aberdeen at Estadio Jose Alvalade on September 24, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
MILANO – L’ultimo talento del Portogallo è Nuno Mendes, giovane esterno del 2002 dello Sporting Lisbona. Secondo quanto riportato dal giornale lusitano “A Bola” sono tanti i club che stanno manifestando il proprio interesse sul ragazzo. In Italia ci sono Milan e Juventus, mentre in Inghilterra Arsenal, Manchester United e Wolverhampton. Per il Milan Frederic Massara sta attenzionando il ragazzo.