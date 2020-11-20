A Bola – Anche il Milan su Nuno Mendes

MILANO – L’ultimo talento del Portogallo è Nuno Mendes, giovane esterno del 2002 dello Sporting Lisbona. Secondo quanto riportato dal giornale lusitano “A Bola” sono tanti i club che stanno manifestando il proprio interesse sul ragazzo. In Italia ci sono Milan e Juventus, mentre in Inghilterra Arsenal, Manchester United e Wolverhampton. Per il Milan Frederic Massara sta attenzionando il ragazzo.