Aurier nei pensieri del Milan

L’ivoriano ex PSG sarebbe il rinforzo per la fascia destra

di Redazione Il Milanista
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on July 15, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
MILANO – Secondo quanto riportato da Peppe Di Stefano, il Milan starebbe pensando a Serge Aurier del Tottenham per rinforzare la fascia destra. Per lasciar partire il proprio giocatore il Tottenham di Mourinho chiede 15 milioni

 

