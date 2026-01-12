Milan, Pulisic sprecone: la Viola rimane a galla

Tre palle goal a tu per tu nitide per l'americano condite con un primo tempo produttivo del Milan: i padroni di casa hanno saputo reagire

Opinions on yesterday’s match are still wide-ranging and very divisive. Some say it was a wasted opportunity, while others are focusing on the second half and are holding on to this draw. At the Franchi , Milan played a disjointed game: 45 minutes of very positive play, followed by another 45 minutes of passive, fatigued play.

Pulisic ‘s three one-on-one chances cannot go unnoticed . In all of these cases, the American failed to score, leaving De Gea in awe, with three more. Overall, the team performed very well on the pitch, managing to find spaces between Vanoli ‘s lines . It’s hard to say they had control of the game, since during Fiorentina ‘s attacking phases , Milan retreated to their own six-yard line.

This may have given the opponent confidence, as they nearly won the match in the second half. Chances abounded: Comuzzo ‘s goal, Kean ‘s shot from a one-on-one with Maignan , and Brescianini ‘s last-second strike against the crossbar . In short lavowin, we witnessed a thrilling match with a thousand different outcomes. Inter drew with Napoli , leaving Milan 3 points behind in the standings . Both teams will have to play their rescheduled midweek matches.