Young positivo: è il sesto nerazzurro

Ecco il comunicato dell’Inter

di Redazione Il Milanista
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Ashley Young of Manchester United reacts after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on April 28, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
MILANO – “FC Internazionale Milano comunica che Ashley Young è risultato positivo al Covid-19 in seguito al test effettuato ieri ad Appiano Gentile. Il calciatore inglese è già in quarantena presso la propria abitazione”. Questa la nota dell’Inter che conta dunque oltre a Bastoni, Skriniar, Radu, Nainggolan e Gagliardini, anche l’esterno inglese”. Questo il comunicato dell’Inter, pubblicato su Twitter, sulla positività di un altro nerazzurro. Sabato prossimo la squadra di Conte dovrebbe giocare il derby di Milano. Ecco il post:

COMO, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 16: Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar of FC Internazionale train during the FC Internazionale training session at the club’s training ground Suning Training Center in memory of Angelo Moratti on on September 16, 2020 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

 

