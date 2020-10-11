Young positivo: è il sesto nerazzurro

Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Ashley Young of Manchester United reacts after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on April 28, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
MILANO – “FC Internazionale Milano comunica che Ashley Young è risultato positivo al Covid-19 in seguito al test effettuato ieri ad Appiano Gentile. Il calciatore inglese è già in quarantena presso la propria abitazione”. Questa la nota dell’Inter che conta dunque oltre a Bastoni, Skriniar, Radu, Nainggolan e Gagliardini, anche l’esterno inglese”. Questo il comunicato dell’Inter, pubblicato su Twitter, sulla positività di un altro nerazzurro. Sabato prossimo la squadra di Conte dovrebbe giocare il derby di Milano. Ecco il post: