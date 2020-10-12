News Milan Ultime notizie

Women, Serie A: ecco il programma del prossimo turno

Le prossime sfide in programma nel campionato femminile di Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 05: Valentina Giacinti of AC Milan competes for the ball with Cecilia Salvai of Juventus during the Women Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 5, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
MILANO – Ecco il prossimo turno del campionato femminile di Serie A:

5° GIORNATA
[11 ottobre 2020]

 

S.Gimignano-Napoli 10/10
12:30
RETI:   
Empoli-Milan 10/10
15:00
RETI: 
Verona-Bari 10/10
15:00
RETI: 
Inter-Roma 11/10
12:30
RETI: 
Sassuolo-San Marino 11/10
15:00
RETI:  
Juventus-Fiorentina 11/10
17:00
RETI: 
