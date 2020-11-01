News Milan Ultime notizie

Women, Serie A: ecco il programma del prossimo turno

Le prossime sfide in programma nel campionato femminile di Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 18: The players of the AC Milan celebrate a victory at the end of the Women Serie A match between AC Milan and FC Internazionale at Centro Sportivo Vismara on October 18, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
MILANO 

Napoli Femminile  –  Milan Women
Roma Women  –  Fiorentina Femminile
Florentia San Gimignano  –  Empoli Ladies
Hellas Verona Women  –  San Marino Academy
Inter Milano Women  –  Pink Bari
Juventus Women  –  Sassuolo Calcio Femminile
