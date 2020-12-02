Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Verso Milan-Celtic, alle 14 la conferenza stampa di Bonera e Dalot
Il provvisorio tecnico e il terzino rossonero parleranno alla vigilia del match contro il Celtic.
di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 29: Daniele Bonera, Assistant Coach of AC Milan gives their team instructions during the Serie A match between AC Milan and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 29, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)