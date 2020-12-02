  • ultim'ora
News Milan Ultime notizie

Verso Milan-Celtic, alle 14 la conferenza stampa di Bonera e Dalot

Il provvisorio tecnico e il terzino rossonero parleranno alla vigilia del match contro il Celtic.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 29: Daniele Bonera, Assistant Coach of AC Milan gives their team instructions during the Serie A match between AC Milan and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 29, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Le ultime notizie da Milanello

MILANO – (fonte: acmilan.com) Per mercoledì, alla vigilia di Milan-Celtic, in programma l’allenamento al mattino e a seguire, alle 14.00, la conferenza stampa di Daniele Bonera e Diogo Dalot.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – OCTOBER 22: Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic celebrates after scoring his sides first goal as he encourages his team mates during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between Celtic and AC Milan at Celtic Park on October 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy