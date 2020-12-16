  • ultim'ora
News Milan Ultime notizie

Tuttosport, prima pagina: “Theo: Ora siamo da titolo”

La prima pagina di Tuttosport del 16 dicembre 2020.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 13: Theo Hernandez of A.C. Milan celebrates after scoring their team's second goal with teammate Franck Kessie during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Parma Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 13, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Tuttosport, prima pagina

MILANO – Ecco la prima pagina del 16 dicembre 2020 di Tuttosport uno tra i maggiori quotidiani sportivi nazionali italiani. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

 

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy