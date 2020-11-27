Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Tuttosport, prima pagina: “Stadio Maradona: ciao, Diego!”
La prima pagina di Tuttosport del 27 novembre 2020.
di Redazione Il Milanista
NAPLES, ITALY - NOVEMBER 26: Detailed view of the big screen showing a picture in memory of the deceased Diego Maradona prior to the UEFA Europa League Group F stage match between SSC Napoli and HNK Rijeka at Stadio San Paolo on November 26, 2020 in Naples, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)