  • ultim'ora
News Milan Ultime notizie

Tuttosport, prima pagina: “Paolo Rossi per sempre”

La prima pagina di Tuttosport del 11 dicembre 2020.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 11: Goalkeeper Toni Schumacher of Germany and Paolo Rossi of Italy in action during the World Cup final match between Italy and Germany on July 11, 1982 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Bongarts/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Tuttosport, prima pagina

MILANO – Ecco la prima pagina del 11 dicembre 2020 di Tuttosport uno tra i maggiori quotidiani sportivi nazionali italiani. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy