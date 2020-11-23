Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Tuttosport, prima pagina: “Milan, Ibrahimovic da Scudetto”
La prima pagina di Tuttosport del 23 novembre 2020.
di Redazione Il Milanista
NAPLES, ITALY - NOVEMBER 22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of A.C. Milan celebrates with teammate Theo Hernandez of A.C. Milan after scoring their team's first goal during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AC Milan at Stadio San Paolo on November 22, 2020 in Naples, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)