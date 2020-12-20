News Milan Ultime notizie

Tuttosport, prima pagina: “Milan a pezzi, KO anche Rebic”

La prima pagina di Tuttosport del 20 dicembre 2020.

di Redazione Il Milanista
GENOA, ITALY - DECEMBER 16: Mattia Bani of Genoa CFC battles for the ball with Ante Rebic of AC Milan during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on December 16, 2020 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Tuttosport, prima pagina

MILANO – Ecco la prima pagina del 20 dicembre 2020 di Tuttosport uno tra i maggiori quotidiani sportivi nazionali italiani. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy