Tuttosport, prima pagina: “Milan a pezzi, KO anche Rebic”
La prima pagina di Tuttosport del 20 dicembre 2020.
di Redazione Il Milanista
GENOA, ITALY - DECEMBER 16: Mattia Bani of Genoa CFC battles for the ball with Ante Rebic of AC Milan during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on December 16, 2020 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images)