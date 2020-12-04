  • ultim'ora
Tuttosport, prima pagina: “Mamma che Milan!”

La prima pagina di Tuttosport del 4 dicembre 2020.

MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 03: Alessio Romagnoli of A.C. Milan celebrates with Theo Hernandez after scoring their team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and Celtic at San Siro Stadium on December 03, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
MILANO – Ecco la prima pagina del 4 dicembre 2020 di Tuttosport uno tra i maggiori quotidiani sportivi nazionali italiani. E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio!>>> LEGGI SUBITO LA NOTIZIA

 

