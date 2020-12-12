  • ultim'ora
News Milan Ultime notizie

Tuttosport, prima pagina: “Dybala, gelo Juve”

La prima pagina di Tuttosport del 12 dicembre 2020.

di Redazione Il Milanista
TURIN, ITALY - OCTOBER 25: Paulo Dybala of Juventus looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus and Hellas Verona FC at Allianz Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Tuttosport, prima pagina

MILANO – Ecco la prima pagina del 12 dicembre 2020 di Tuttosport uno tra i maggiori quotidiani sportivi nazionali italiani. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

Prima Pagina Tuttosport 12/12/2020

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy