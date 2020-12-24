Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Tuttosport, prima pagina: “Delirio Milan, ma l’Inter non molla”
La prima pagina di Tuttosport del 24 dicembre 2020.
di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 23: Ante Rebic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 23, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)