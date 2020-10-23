Trevisani: “Il Milan senza due perni ha sofferto zero”

MILANO – Il noto commentatore di Sky Sport, Riccardo Trevisani, nel salotto dell’emittente satellitare ha analizzato come il Milan sia riuscito a superare le difficoltà e le assenze dei suoi big: “E’ vero che il Celtic ha segnato, ma il Milan ha sofferto zero senza due perni come Kessié e Ibra e ha fatto anche il 3-1. Si è fatto male Rebic che la scorsa stagione segnava sempre e non si è accorto nessuno. Romagnoli è mancato le prime giornate, Ibra è stato fuori quattro partite, contro il Celtic non c’era Calhanoglu… Riesce anche a fare a meno dei suoi leader“.