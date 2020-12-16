News Milan Ultime notizie

Theo in panchina. Ecco il perché

Ecco perché Stefano ha rinunciato a Theo Hernandez

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 26: Theo Hernandez of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AS Roma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 26, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
MILANO – Si pensava a un turno di riposo per Theo Hernandez nel match odierno contro il Genoa. Stefano Pioli però non avrebbe voluto rinunciare al suo terzino, vero e proprio intoccabili rossonero. L’ex Real avrebbe sofferto un affaticamento muscolare: la sua esclusione è quindi precauzionale. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

NAPLES, ITALY – NOVEMBER 22: Theo Hernandez of AC Milan during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AC Milan at Stadio San Paolo on November 22, 2020 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

 

 

