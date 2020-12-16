Theo in panchina. Ecco il perché

MILANO – Si pensava a un turno di riposo per Theo Hernandez nel match odierno contro il Genoa. Stefano Pioli però non avrebbe voluto rinunciare al suo terzino, vero e proprio intoccabili rossonero. L’ex Real avrebbe sofferto un affaticamento muscolare: la sua esclusione è quindi precauzionale. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<