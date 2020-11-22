SOCIAL – Leao: “IZ GOAT”

NAPLES, ITALY - NOVEMBER 22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of A.C. Milan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AC Milan at Stadio San Paolo on November 22, 2020 in Naples, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
MILANO – Il Milan ha sbancato il San Paolo grazie alla doppietta di Ibrahimovic e al gol di Hauge. Una vittoria pesante che consente ai rossoneri di mantenere il primo posto in classifica. A commentare la prestazione dello svedese Rafael Leao, assente oggi per infortunio. L’ex Lille sul suo profilo Twitter ha commentato: “IZ GOAT”, ovvero il più grande di tutti i tempi. Ecco il post completo: