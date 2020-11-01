Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
SOCIAL – Ibrahimovic: “Perché correre se puoi volare?”
Così lo svedese ha commentato la sua rete contro l’Udinese
di Redazione Il Milanista
UDINE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 01: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan scores his team's second goal during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and AC Milan at Dacia Arena on November 01, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
MILANO – La vittoria odierna porta nuovamente la firma di Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Lo svedese ha prima servito l’assist dell’uno a zero e poi ha segnato il gol vittoria del definitivo 1 a 2 in rovesciata. L’ex L.A. Galaxy ha commentato la rete su Instagram così: “Perché correre se puoi volare?“. Ecco il post completo: