Serie A Women: i risultati dell’ultima giornata

I risultati dell’ultima giornata del campionato di Serie A femminile.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 20: Berglind Bjorg Thorvaldsdottir (C) of AC Milan celebrates her second goal with her team-mates during the Women Serie A match between AC Milan and AS Roma on January 20, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
MILANO – I risultati della sesta giornata.

Sassuolo Calcio Femminile 3-0 Florentia San Gimignano
Empoli Ladies 1-0 Napoli Femminile
San Marino Academy 2-3 Roma Women
Milan Women 4-1 Inter Milano Women
Pink Bari 0-4 Juventus Women
Fiorentina Femminile 0-1 Hellas Verona Women
