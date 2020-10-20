Serie A Women: i risultati dell’ultima giornata

Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
I risultati dell’ultima giornata del campionato di Serie A femminile.
di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 20: Berglind Bjorg Thorvaldsdottir (C) of AC Milan celebrates her second goal with her team-mates during the Women Serie A match between AC Milan and AS Roma on January 20, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)