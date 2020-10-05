News Milan Ultime notizie

Serie A, quarta giornata: oggi via a due settimane di sosta

Serie A, quarta giornata: oggi via a due settimane di sosta

I match in programma nella quarta giornata del campionato di Serie A.

CROTONE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: The official ball of Lega Sarie A during the Serie A match between FC Crotone and AC Milan at Stadio Comunale Ezio Scida on September 27, 2020 in Crotone, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Serie A, terza giornata

MILANO - I match in programma nella quarta giornata del campionato di Serie A.
RISULTATO SQUADRA PARTITA DATA ORA STADIO
Napoli Atalanta Da giocare 17-10-2020 15:00 Stadio San Paolo
Inter Milan Da giocare 17-10-2020 18:00 Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
Sampdoria Lazio Da giocare 17-10-2020 18:00 Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris
Crotone Juventus Da giocare 17-10-2020 20:45 Stadio Ezio Scida
Bologna Sassuolo Da giocare 18-10-2020 12:30 Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
Torino Cagliari Da giocare 18-10-2020 15:00 Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
Spezia Fiorentina Da giocare 18-10-2020 15:00 Orogel Stadium-Dino Manuzzi
Hellas Verona Genoa Da giocare 18-10-2020 15:00 Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi
Udinese Parma Da giocare 18-10-2020 18:00 Dacia Arena
Roma Benevento Da giocare 18-10-2020 20:45 Stadio Olimpico 





            
            
            
            

                
