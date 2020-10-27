News Milan Ultime notizie

Serie A, Milan su Sky o su DAZN? Dove vedere i big match dei rossoneri

I big match del Milan e la loro programmazione oraria (ancora soggetta a variazioni) e i conseguenti licenziatari TV.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Jens Petter Hauge of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his sides third goal with Rafael da Conceição Leão of AC Milan during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between Celtic and AC Milan at Celtic Park on October 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
Serie A, Milan su Sky o su DAZN?

MILANO – I big match del Milan e la loro programmazione oraria (ancora soggetta a variazioni) e i conseguenti licenziatari TV:

4^ giornata di ritorno Milan-Inter DAZN Sabato ore 20.45 o Domenica ore 12:30 o Domenica ore 15:00

16^ giornata d’andata Milan-Juventus SKY Domenica ore 20.45 o Sabato ore 18.00

16^ giornata di ritorno Juventus-Milan SKY Domenica ore 20.45 o Sabato ore 18.00

