News Milan Ultime notizie

Serie A, Milan su Sky o su DAZN? Dove vedere i big match dei rossoneri

I big match del Milan e la loro programmazione oraria (ancora soggetta a variazioni) e i conseguenti licenziatari TV.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 17: Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale competes for the ball with Theo Hernandez of AC Milan during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 17, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
Serie A, Milan su Sky o su DAZN?

MILANO – I big match del Milan e la loro programmazione oraria (ancora soggetta a variazioni) e i conseguenti licenziatari TV:

4^ giornata di ritorno Milan-Inter DAZN Sabato ore 20.45 o Domenica ore 12:30 o Domenica ore 15:00

16^ giornata d’andata Milan-Juventus SKY Domenica ore 20.45 o Sabato ore 18.00

16^ giornata di ritorno Juventus-Milan SKY Domenica ore 20.45 o Sabato ore 18.00

MILAN, ITALY – OCTOBER 17: Achraf Hakimi of FC Internazionale competes for the ball with Theo Hernandez of AC Milan during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 17, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa – Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

8^ giornata di ritorno Milan-Napoli SKY Domenica ore 20.45

8^ Giornata d’andata Napoli-Milan SKY Domenica ore 20.45 o Sabato ore 18.00

