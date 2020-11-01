News Milan Ultime notizie

Serie A, la classifica: l’Inter fallisce l’aggancio al Milan

La classifica del campionato di Serie A alla sesta giornata.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 29: Diogo Dalot (front) of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team with his team-mate Rafael Leao during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and AC Sparta Praha at San Siro Stadium on October 29, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Serie A, la classifica

MILANO - La classifica del campionato di Serie A alla quinta giornata.

Milan 13
Atalanta 12*
Napoli 11
Sassuolo 11
Inter 11*
Juventus 9
Sampdoria 9
Verona 8
Roma 8
Fiorentina 7
Cagliari 7*
Lazio 7
Benevento 6
Bologna 6*
Spezia 5
Parma 5
Genoa 4**
Udinese 5
Torino 1**
Crotone 1*

* = Una gara in più
** Una gara in meno.

