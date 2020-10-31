News Milan Ultime notizie

Serie A, la classifica: l’Inter cerca oggi l’aggancio al Milan

La classifica del campionato di Serie A alla quinta giornata.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Serie A, la classifica

MILANO - La classifica del campionato di Serie A alla quinta giornata.
BILANCIO IN CASA FUORI CASA
PT G V N P F S V N P V N P
Champions League 1 Milan 13 5 4 1 0 12 4 2 1 0 2 0 0
2 Napoli 12 5 4 0 1 14 5 2 0 0 2 0 1
3 Sassuolo 11 5 3 2 0 16 9 1 2 0 2 0 0
4 Inter 10 5 3 1 1 13 8 1 0 1 2 1 0
Europa League 5 Juventus 9 5 2 3 0 11 4 2 1 0 0 2 0
6 Atalanta 9 5 3 0 2 15 12 1 0 1 2 0 1
7 Sampdoria 9 5 3 0 2 10 8 1 0 1 2 0 1
8 Hellas Verona 8 5 2 2 1 5 3 2 1 0 0 1 1
9 Roma 8 5 2 2 1 11 10 1 1 0 1 1 1
10 Fiorentina 7 5 2 1 2 10 10 2 0 1 0 1 1
11 Cagliari 7 5 2 1 2 10 12 1 0 1 1 1 1
12 Lazio 7 5 2 1 2 6 9 1 1 1 1 0 1
13 Benevento 6 5 2 0 3 9 14 1 0 2 1 0 1
14 Spezia 5 5 1 2 2 7 11 0 1 1 1 1 1
15 Parma 4 5 1 1 3 6 11 1 1 1 0 0 2
16 Genoa 4 4 1 1 2 4 9 1 0 1 0 1 1
17 Bologna 3 5 1 0 4 8 10 1 0 1 0 0 3
Retrocessione 18 Udinese 3 5 1 0 4 5 9 1 0 2 0 0 2
19 Torino 1 4 0 1 3 7 11 0 0 2 0 1 1
20 Crotone 1 5 0 1 4 5 15 0 1 1 0 0 3
Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy