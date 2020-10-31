31 ottobre 2020 - 08:28
Serie A, la classifica: l’Inter cerca oggi l’aggancio al Milan
La classifica del campionato di Serie A alla quinta giornata.
di
Redazione Il Milanista
Serie A, la classifica
MILANO - La classifica del campionato di Serie A alla quinta giornata.
BILANCIO
IN CASA
FUORI CASA
PT
G
V
N
P
F
S
V
N
P
V
N
P
Champions League
1
Milan 13
5
4
1
0
12
4
2
1
0
2
0
0
2
Napoli 12
5
4
0
1
14
5
2
0
0
2
0
1
3
Sassuolo 11
5
3
2
0
16
9
1
2
0
2
0
0
4
Inter 10
5
3
1
1
13
8
1
0
1
2
1
0
Europa League
5
Juventus 9
5
2
3
0
11
4
2
1
0
0
2
0
6
Atalanta 9
5
3
0
2
15
12
1
0
1
2
0
1
7
Sampdoria 9
5
3
0
2
10
8
1
0
1
2
0
1
8
Hellas Verona 8
5
2
2
1
5
3
2
1
0
0
1
1
9
Roma 8
5
2
2
1
11
10
1
1
0
1
1
1
10
Fiorentina 7
5
2
1
2
10
10
2
0
1
0
1
1
11
Cagliari 7
5
2
1
2
10
12
1
0
1
1
1
1
12
Lazio 7
5
2
1
2
6
9
1
1
1
1
0
1
13
Benevento 6
5
2
0
3
9
14
1
0
2
1
0
1
14
Spezia 5
5
1
2
2
7
11
0
1
1
1
1
1
15
Parma 4
5
1
1
3
6
11
1
1
1
0
0
2
16
Genoa 4
4
1
1
2
4
9
1
0
1
0
1
1
17
Bologna 3
5
1
0
4
8
10
1
0
1
0
0
3
Retrocessione
18
Udinese 3
5
1
0
4
5
9
1
0
2
0
0
2
19
Torino 1
4
0
1
3
7
11
0
0
2
0
1
1
20
Crotone 1
5
0
1
4
5
15
0
1
1
0
0
3