Serie A, i diffidati per la 12esima giornata: Theo e Kessie a rischio nel Milan

I calciatori diffidati e a rischio squalifica alla dodicesima giornata del campionato di Serie A.

MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 13: Theo Hernandez of A.C. Milan celebrates after scoring their team's second goal with teammate Franck Kessie during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Parma Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 13, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Serie A, i diffidati

MILANO – I calciatori diffidati e a rischio squalifica alla dodicesima giornata del campionato di Serie A. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

ATALANTA: Toloi

BENEVENTO

BOLOGNA: Danilo

CROTONE: Marrone

GENOA: Badelj

LAZIO: Caicedo, Fares, Lucas Leiva

MILAN: Theo Hernandez, Kessie

SASSUOLO: Locatelli

SPEZIA:Chabot, Estevez, Ferrer

TORINO: Rincon

SAMPDORIA: Ramirez

UDINESE: Becao

