Serie A, gli squalificati per la 12esima giornata: fuori Akpa-Akpro della Lazio

I calciatori squalificati nella dodicesima giornata del campionato di Serie A.

ROME, ITALY - DECEMBER 12: Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro battles for possession with Matteo Lovato of Hellas Verona F.C. during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Olimpico on December 12, 2020 in Rome, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
Serie A, gli squalificati

MILANO – I calciatori squalificati nella dodicesima giornata del campionato di Serie A:si tratta dell’ala del Sassuolo Lukas Haraslin, del centrocampista della Lazio Jean Daniel Akpa-Akpro, del difensore del Crotone Lisandro Magallan e della mezzala della Sampdoria Morthen Thorsby. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

