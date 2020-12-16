  • ultim'ora
News Milan Ultime notizie

Serie A, gli squalificati per la 12esima giornata: alla Sampdoria manca Thorsby

I calciatori squalificati nella dodicesima giornata del campionato di Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
GENOA, ITALY - DECEMBER 06: Franck Kessie of AC Milan clashes with Morten Thorsby of Sampdoria during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and AC Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on December 06, 2020 in Genoa, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Serie A, gli squalificati

MILANO – I calciatori squalificati nella dodicesima giornata del campionato di Serie A:si tratta dell’ala del Sassuolo Lukas Haraslin, del centrocampista della Lazio Jean Daniel Akpa-Akpro, del difensore del Crotone Lisandro Magallan e della mezzala della Sampdoria Morthen Thorsby. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy