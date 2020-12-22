News Milan Ultime notizie

Serie A, gli squalificati per il 14esimo turno: Crotone senza Marrone

I calciatori squalificati nella quattordicesima giornata del campionato di Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
CROTONE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: Luca Marrone of Crotone competes for the ball n air with Rafael Leao of Milan during the Serie A match between FC Crotone and AC Milan at Stadio Comunale Ezio Scida on September 27, 2020 in Crotone, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Serie A, gli squalificati

MILANO – I calciatori squalificati nella quattordicesima giornata del campionato di Serie A: si tratta di Barak (HellasVerona), Kessie (Milan), Marrone (Crotone), Lyanco (Torino).

