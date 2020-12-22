Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Serie A, gli squalificati per il 14esimo turno: Crotone senza Marrone
I calciatori squalificati nella quattordicesima giornata del campionato di Serie A.
di Redazione Il Milanista
CROTONE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: Luca Marrone of Crotone competes for the ball n air with Rafael Leao of Milan during the Serie A match between FC Crotone and AC Milan at Stadio Comunale Ezio Scida on September 27, 2020 in Crotone, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)