News Milan Ultime notizie

Serena: “Impensabile ai miei tempi una longevità come per Ronaldo e Ibrahimovic”

Ecco le parole di Aldo Rossi

di Redazione Il Milanista
NAPLES, ITALY - NOVEMBER 22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of A.C. Milan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AC Milan at Stadio San Paolo on November 22, 2020 in Naples, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

MILANO – Ai microfoni de La Repubblica l’ex attaccante di Milan e Juventus Aldo Serena ha parlato di Cristiano Ronaldo e Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Ecco le sue parole:  “Ai miei tempi, per un attaccante era impensabile una simile longevità. Eravamo molto meno atleti rispetto ai giocatori di oggi. La nuova medicina, una chirurgia meno invasiva, lo studio dell’alimentazione, la preparazione personalizzata e un approccio più scientifico allo sport hanno allungato molto le carriere. Parliamo comunque di due marziani. Noi venivamo marcati a uomo: se saltavi il difensore, avevi una prateria davanti. Però saltarlo era molto più difficile. Con la tattica a uomo, non credo che Ibra avrebbe segnato il suo primo meraviglioso gol al San Paolo, perché lo stopper lo avrebbe spinto in anticipo, gli avrebbe sporcato l’azione, lo avrebbe pressato prima dell’arrivo della palla. A volte sembra che i difensori siano un po’ bloccati, forse dagli occhi del Var, e assai meno concentrati: questo dipende, secondo me, dall’assenza di pubblico”.

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy