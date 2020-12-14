  • ultim'ora
Piccinini: “Milan sfortunato: si pone il problema di qualche alternativa. La società ci avrà già pensato”

MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 13: Theo Hernandez of A.C. Milan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Parma Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 13, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
MILANO –Il Milan aveva assenze importanti, ha preso quattro pali, ci può stare la serata stregata. Il Milan ha avuto molta sfortuna, si pone anche il problema di qualche alternativa. Si avvicina gennaio, si può fare qualche ritocco, ma la società ci avrà già pensato. Un vice Ibra potrebbe servire“. Così Sandro Piccinini ha commentato ai microfoni di Sky Sport il match di ieri sera tra il Milan e il Parma, finito 2 a 2. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

accettazione privacy