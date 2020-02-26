News Milan Ultime notizie

Mustafi: “Prendo sempre tutto giorno per giorno. Sul futuro…”

Le parole del difensore centrale dell’Arsenal, in passato accostato al Milan.

di Redazione Il Milanista
LILLE, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Shkodran Mustafi of Germany gives instructions to his team mates during the UEFA EURO 2016 Group C match between Germany and Ukraine at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on June 12, 2016 in Lille, France. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
MILANO – Shkodran Mustafi in passato è stato accostato ai colori rossoneri e, recentemente ha parlato del suo futuro ai microfoni del Daily Mirror. Queste le sue dichiarazioni: “Prendo sempre tutto giorno per giorno. Ora gioco per l’Arsenal e fino all’ultimo giorno darò il massimo. Poi io e il club decideremo: se continuerò sarò felice, altrimenti andrò avanti”

