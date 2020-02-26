Mustafi: “Prendo sempre tutto giorno per giorno. Sul futuro…”

MILANO – Shkodran Mustafi in passato è stato accostato ai colori rossoneri e, recentemente ha parlato del suo futuro ai microfoni del Daily Mirror. Queste le sue dichiarazioni: “Prendo sempre tutto giorno per giorno. Ora gioco per l’Arsenal e fino all’ultimo giorno darò il massimo. Poi io e il club decideremo: se continuerò sarò felice, altrimenti andrò avanti”